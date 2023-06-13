Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gotham Knights

The Gotham Knights spin-off show has been cancelled

The show only had a one-season run.

Gotham Knights has been cancelled by the CW after one season. Like the game of the same name, Gotham Knights followed a Gotham which had lost its Batman after Bruce Wayne is murdered.

However, unlike the game, the story of the TV show sees our four leads actually be framed for the murder of Batman, with them having to prove their innocence throughout. It sounded like a fairly interesting setup, but it seems the CW didn't think so despite it pulling in some fairly decent rating.

Superman and Lois was another TV show that was left in limbo for a while, but unlike Gotham Knights, it ended up being saved for another season.

Have you seen the Gotham Knights TV show?

Thanks, Deadline.

