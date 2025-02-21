The Gorge is Apple TV+'s biggest movie launch to date

HQ

It has only been a week since The Gorge made its debut on Apple TV+, but clearly it has been a fruitful and impressive week for the film, as it has now been reported that it's had the biggest launch ever for an original movie on the platform.

Deadline reveals this information, which has been corroborated by Apple, who adds that it has driven double-digit growth on the service since its arrival, with new viewers even increasing by 80% weekend-over-weekend. We don't have firm and exact data to talk about as Apple doesn't tend to reveal this.

The Gorge has debuted to strong viewing numbers and varied but generally positive reviews. It comes at a time when Apple TV+ is clearly experiencing great growth, as it was also recently affirmed that Severance had expanded to become the streamer's most-watched TV series, beating out Ted Lasso, which hasn't had a new season in a couple of years, although that will seemingly be changing soon...

Have you seen The Gorge yet?