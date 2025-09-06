The Goonies sequel writer provides an update on the project: "I'm on a second draft and I'm about 95% done"

HQ

The saga of The Goonies sequel continues. Long have we been waiting for a follow up to Richard Donner's fan-favourite film, and in recent memory there have been reports that it's on its way, before confirmations it wasn't, before further reports it was. Now, we know for a fact that something is in development, with Potsy Ponciroli attached as the writer.

We bring this up as Ponciroli has recently been in Venice for the Film Festival, where he attended a panel that was moderated by Deadline, and where he provided an update on how his The Goonies sequel script is getting along.

"I have turned in a first draft, which was very well received, and I'm on a second draft and I'm about 95% done with that so we're moving in the right direction."

The fact that it's onto a second draft is good news, as it suggests that the first was received somewhat well at least. The question is how many more iterations the script will need to undergo before it reaches its approved and completed state, of which then work can properly start on the production of the movie, which The Goonies star Josh Brolin still isn't exactly confident about.

Ponciroli signs off with: "I know there's a lot of 'do we need a new Goonies. But I'm the biggest fan of the original, it's my favourite movie of all time. I'd never 'redo' The Goonies. To me it was a story that never ended so this is the movie I want to see as one of its biggest fans."

Are you excited for a The Goonies sequel?