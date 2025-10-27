The Goonies gets the Lego treatment in 3,000 piece set launching in November

The ultimate Christmas gift for The Goonies fan in your life has been revealed. Launching as soon as November, well in time for the holidays, a new Lego set based on the beloved film has been revealed, with this being a diorama set that is meant to resemble the "ultimate underground treasure hunt".

Priced at £270/€300/$400, the set spans a grand total of 2,912 pieces and is 18 cm wide, 62 cm long, and 36 cm tall. It comes with a slate of nods to the film, including "the Fratellis' hideaway and caves, to One-Eyed Willy's legendary treasure room," and you can even flip the set around to reveal "the haunting wreckage of the Inferno pirate ship."

There's even a bunch of minifigures as part of the set, including Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Andy, Data, Sloth, and Fratelli. And in a typical The Goonies fashion, there are tons of traps and secrets baked in, such as droppable boulders and trapdoors activated with the Copper Bones Skeleton Key and Skeleton Organ.

The release date for this set is planned for November 1 for Lego Insiders and then November 4 for everyone else, and if you do snag a unit you will also between November 1-7, you will also get a The Walsh' Attic set for your troubles.

