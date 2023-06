HQ

The Google Pixel 'a' versions of its flagship phones often come with a couple less features, but have a price point that'll be more attractive to those on a budget.

We've known about the Pixel 7a for some time now, but with us finally getting our hands on it we've got some high praise for this phone. However, as you may have noticed Google has upped the price of the 7a compared to its predecessors.

Find out if the price jump is worth it in the Quick Look below: