The Good Life will be published by Playism, release window pushed to this fall

The 3D adventure The Good Life is getting a new publisher, announced by the developer White Owls in an update on the game's Kickstarter page:

"We are excited to announce our new publishing partner: PLAYISM! We've worked with them in the past, and we're thrilled to partner up with them once again to bring The Good Life to as many players as possible.

While this means that our collaboration with The Irregular Corporation will be coming to an end, the decision to part ways was mutual. The Irregular Corporation has been a great partner, and we appreciate all their support and input in bringing more Britishness to Rainy Woods."

Other than that, we also got a new trailer, in which the release window of The Good Life has been confirmed to be this fall instead of thepreviously announced summer time.

Check the trailer below.