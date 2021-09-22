The Good Life has confirmed its launch date

HQ

The Good Life, a 3D adventure game developed by White Owls, has finally confirmed its release date.

Back in June, we were told that the release window of this title was pushed back to fall from summer, and the publisher has been switched from The Irregular Corporation to PLAYISM.

Now, Hidetaka 'Swery65' Suehiro, CEO of White Owls Inc., has revealed the official release date for The Good Life. In a press release, Swery65 announced that the game will launch on October 15 for "every platform", which includes PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.

In addition, the develop team has something to say to the fans:

"It's been four long years since we first announced this game at PAX 2017... It's only thanks to your kindness and understanding that we were able to readjust the development schedule several times and make it to this exciting day.

The game still isn't out yet, though, so we're not about to let ourselves rest. We're going to keep working our hardest until the game reaches every last one of you, so please keep your eyes peeled!

We'll be posting a few more updates and releasing more news leading up to October 15th, so we hope you're all excited!"

Is this a game you've been waiting for?