The Golden Globes winners are here

The Golden Globes awards have just been dished out this past weekend, and standing above the rest when it comes to Best Motion Picture for Drama is 1917, the war epic coming from director Sam Mendes, who also won the award for Best Director.

The Best Motion Picture award for Musical or Comedy went to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood though, and Quentin Tarantino's film actually picked up some other accolades, including Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.

Renée Zellweger also won Best Actress in a Drama for her role in Judy, while Joaquin Phoenix nabbed the equivalent award for his role in Joker.

In terms of Television, Phoebe Waller-Bridge earned herself Best Actress for Musical or Comedy, with her show Fleabag also winning best series in the same category. As for Drama, Succession won the award for series, while Olivia Colman won the Best Actress award for The Crown.

For the full list of nominees and winners, head this way. Did you expect these winners?

