Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

The Golden Globes winners are here

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917, and Joker all had their moment to shine at the awards this year.

The Golden Globes awards have just been dished out this past weekend, and standing above the rest when it comes to Best Motion Picture for Drama is 1917, the war epic coming from director Sam Mendes, who also won the award for Best Director.

The Best Motion Picture award for Musical or Comedy went to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood though, and Quentin Tarantino's film actually picked up some other accolades, including Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.

Renée Zellweger also won Best Actress in a Drama for her role in Judy, while Joaquin Phoenix nabbed the equivalent award for his role in Joker.

In terms of Television, Phoebe Waller-Bridge earned herself Best Actress for Musical or Comedy, with her show Fleabag also winning best series in the same category. As for Drama, Succession won the award for series, while Olivia Colman won the Best Actress award for The Crown.

For the full list of nominees and winners, head this way. Did you expect these winners?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The Golden Globes winners are here


Loading next content