The Godzilla Minus One sequel could arrive as soon as next year

It appears we won't be waiting too long for a sequel to Godzilla Minus One. The 2023 film did leave room for the world's most-famous monster to make his return, and it appears Toho is readying itself to bring Godzilla back in a big way.

According to Bloomberg, the Godzilla Minus One sequel could be out as soon as 2026. We've know that director Takashi Yamazaki has prioritised this sequel as his next film, but considering it didn't seem like much work had been done so far, we were perhaps a bit sceptical of a release so soon.

But hey, if it comes it comes. Also on the docket is a potential Shin Godzilla sequel. The 2016 film was the beginning of this revitalisation of Godzilla in Japan, and also has a fresh take on the monster compared to Godzilla Minus One.

With worldwide audiences proving they love Japanese Godzilla media after Godzilla Minus One, it seems Toho believes now is the time to strike.