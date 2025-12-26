The God Slayer developers studied Jackie Chan, The Last Airbender, Batman and more to make the game's combat pop

HQ

Right from its first reveal, Pathea Games' The God Slayer was drawing comparisons to all sorts of IPs. It seems the developer is happy to wear its inspirations on its sleeve, as most of them have helped make this wholly unique game feel like an experience that'll offer engagement and spectacle.

We asked after our preview session with the game how difficult it is to balance the spectacle of the gameplay with making it engaging from a button-pressing standpoint. "That's been one of our biggest focuses," said senior marketing and PR manager Ivan Karadzhov, explaining Pathea created its own motion capture studio just to make the animations for the combat. "We watched a lot of Jackie Chan, Jet Li, 80s Hong Kong fighting art movies because, you know, the flow of it is important."

"In real life, if you're fighting five against one, you lose every time because everybody gangs up on you. But in movies, they focus and pull the camera in so you only see the one-on-one, and you don't worry about the four other guys standing around doing nothing. They're just standing there until the camera pulls over. So we learned a lot about keeping it cinematic," he continued.

"We also looked at a lot of different games like Spider-Man, Batman, Sifu, The Last Airbender, the cartoon as well as the live action Netflix series," Karadzhov explained, referencing more inspirations and saying they helped develop the rhythm between real martial arts and elemental powers.

We've not yet had some hands-on experience with The God Slayer, but if it really does play as good as it looks, it could be an action game we should very much have our eyes on. Check out our full interview on the game here.