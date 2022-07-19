The God of War: Ragnarök story synopsis has been unveiled

HQ

Now that we have a firm date on when God of War: Ragnarök will officially launch, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have begun dishing out the details on the anticipated sequel. Recently, the special editions of the game were revealed, which have since faced issues with scalpers. Now, the latest bit of news comes in the form of a story synopsis, which gives further clues as to where this adventure will take Kratos and Atreus.

As mentioned on the PlayStation Store listing for the game, the synopsis is as follows:

"Embark on a mythic journey for answers and allies as Kratos and Atreus prepare for Ragnarök."

"Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms."

God of War: Ragnarök is set to launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.