The Glass Dome - Season 1

I don't know how many times I have both read and more importantly seen this exact story. Successful daughter/son who once escaped a tormented upbringing in a claustrophobic rural environment returns home to provide assistance in their professional field to a problematic police investigation. We've all seen it before. Not least in The Hunters...

In The Glass Dome, we meet Lejla, a talented FBI profiler living in San Diego who, during the introduction, receives a call from her adoptive father Walter explaining that her mother has passed away after a period of illness. Back home in the small Swedish village of Granås, it becomes clear that Lejla's best friend has been murdered and that her nine-year-old daughter has been kidnapped too, something that our main character can very much relate to and which affects her deeply. 23 years earlier, she too was kidnapped and put in a Plexiglas cell in a basement, before the police finally found her and handed her to a foster family in Granås.

The photography and set design are exquisite and the editing is very good. Hedenberg is also brilliant in the role of Walter, the adoptive father.

Once home, country life is as it always is in these series. Crude and loud-mouthed folk with unregistered hunting weapons, a stressed-out police chief plagued by accusations of nepotism, and friendships damaged by a 14-year-long absence. Lejla, however, is sharp enough to quickly make herself indispensable to the clueless rural cops and, along with her retired police chief father Walter, they launch their own little investigation to try and track down the kidnapped girl, which leads them where none of them thought they would end up.

Léonie Vincent feels a bit like a primeval force in the lead role and thus carries many scenes that would otherwise have fallen flat.

The Glass Dome is written by Amanda Högberg but when the series starts it says in large text that it is based on the work by author Camilla Läckberg. The script is, as I said, highly typical and borrows almost every little aspect that makes up both the basic story and some side-tracks from other detective stories, or crime thrillers (in book form). There is a lack of originality here and instead, on the script front, they have only played it safe, written dialogue that can be predicted to the last syllable, and used an incredibly narrow narrative style that basically always only revolves around five or so characters. The suspenseful feeling and the claustrophobia that conceptually comes with a detective story of this type can never be mistaken. However, it becomes so flat and so poor in scope and scale, that the focus that instead benefits from scaling down and narrowing down also suffers from too tight a framework and monotonous trains of thought.

The Hunters called and wanted their story back.

Luckily, the acting is very good, for the most part. Léonie Vincent is very good in the lead role and manages to convey the darkness and pain she carries with class and without overdoing it. She plays her role of Lejla with focus and restraint but expresses vulnerability under the surface, nevertheless. At least as good is Johan Hedenberg as the retired police chief father Walter, and it's noticeable that he is in a league of his own. Johan Rheborg stumbles as his character Percy a couple of times, and his performance lacks presence and, above all, intensity, but that doesn't matter much.

The Glass Dome is not unique, nor is it particularly exciting, but it is acceptable thanks to decent direction and good acting from Vincent/Hedenberg.

