Thanks, Dune: Part Two. You've now made every single blockbuster or big-budget movie have its own unique popcorn bucket, but at least this Gladiator 2 collectible won't have people fighting over how they can do inappropriate things to it.

The Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket has been revealed and while it's not a surprising design, it is certainly more tame than perhaps what it could have been. A neat, black popcorn bucket has a golden design, complete with a griffon on the side, and a large helmet, akin to the one Russel Crowe wore in the first movie, has been placed on top. You pop open the helmet to get your popcorn.

There's also a drinks cup included as part of the collectibles as well, so if you're planning on seeing Gladiator 2 in theatres next month, you might want to think about forking out the extra cash. Check out the image of the bucket and the cup below:

