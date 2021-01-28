The Gigabyte 16GB RX6900XT Gaming OC card is here

You're watching Advertisements

The Gigabyte 16GB RX6900XT Gaming OC graphics card is here and it uses the WINDFORCE 3X cooling system, featuring "three unique blade fans", a large copper plate directly touching the GPU as well as composite copper heat pipes and 3D active fans (they stop completely at certain temperature). The middle fan is alternate, and spins in reverse to optimise airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance and more quiet operation.

The fans "utilise graphene nano lubricant, which can extend fan life by 2.1 times, delivering nearly the lifespan of the double ball bearing", and also providing quiet operation. The RGB fusion 2.0 allows adjustment of colour, lights and special effects, and can be synchronised with other AORUS devices and compatible software and units.

Like all other Gigabyte graphics cards, it uses a "multi-phase power supply, providing over-temperature protection and load balancing for each MOSFET and allowing the MOSFET to operate at a lower temperature." and "ULTRA DURABLE certified chokes and capacitors provide excellent performance and longer system life". The metal back plate both strengthens the structure of the card, but also prevents the PCB from bending or even sustaining damage. It has a 4-year warranty and is set to valued at around 1319 Euros - as is the case in Finland, although official EU pricings are yet to be determined.