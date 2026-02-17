The G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes studio has been shut down

HQ

We have previously reported that G.I. Joe icon Snake Eyes will be featured in a game developed by Atomic Arcade, a studio founded by prominent figures in the gaming industry. Last year, we received the first glimpse of the game when an image was shared on social media, indicating that it would be an open-world ninja action adventure with an adult rating. All in all, a dream game for many of us who were children in the 1980s.

But that said... we hope you haven't been looking forward too much to this Snake Eyes game. Via Wccftech, it has now been reported that Atomic Arcade appears to have been shut down. Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast has not made any official statements, but a few hours ago, a former executive from the studio wrote on LinkedIn:

"I've been affected by Hasbro's and Wizards of the Coast's decision to close Atomic Arcade. While this obviously stinks, there are a lot of really great people now available, including myself."

Another person who was also employed by the developer writes:

"Due to the recent closure of Atomic Arcade, I'm now exploring Lead/Principal Character Artist and Art Director opportunities."

Without a studio, the future of the Snake Eyes game looks bleak to say the least (although our primary concern is obviously for the developers who have lost their jobs). There is the possibility that the project will be transferred to another developer, but in that case, they would probably start from scratch, and so we shouldn't get our hopes up until 2030 at the very earliest, but most likely, we should just forget about Snake Eyes' adventures. Probably for good.