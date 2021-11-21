The Ghostbusters reunite on The Tonight Show

HQ

Just in time for the Ghostbusters Afterlife premiere, original actors Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson have now reunited and guested on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The original trio (which used to be a quartet, but Harold Ramis died back in 2014) talk about their past experiences filming the two original movies and how they feel about handing over the baton to a younger generation of ghost hunters. You can check out the clips here, here and here.

It's heart warming and brilliant fun to see the remaining three ghostbusters talk about their experiences, and it's not without bringing a tear to the corner of our eye. Are you looking forward to the new Ghostbusters Afterlife and which of the original quartet of Ghostbusters was your favourite; Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler or Winston Zeddemore?