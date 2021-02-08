The Ghostbusters cartoon is being released on YouTube

You're watching Advertisements

If you were a child in the 80's, you probably remember all those glorious Saturday morning cartoons like He-Man, Jem, Transformers, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Care Bears, Mask and... The Real Ghostbusters.

The latter was a really well made cartoon based on the brilliant original movies. It became a huge success, but has been quite hard to find lately. But recently, the official Ghostbusters Twitter account revealed that they will start releasing the series on YouTube, fittingly enough on Saturday mornings.

During the weekend, the first episode was released, and we must say it holds up really well. Check it out over here.