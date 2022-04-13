Cookies

Ghost of Tsushima

The Ghost of Tsushima movie has got its writer

Takashi Doscher will be writing the screenplay that Chad Stahelski will be directing.

HQ

Despite knowing that the Ghost of Tsushima movie has been in the works for a while, we've really been lacking firm details about the project. A while back, it was announced that John Wick's Chad Stahelski will be directing the project, and that Sucker Punch's Peter Kang will be overseeing the movie, but otherwise, we've been eagerly awaiting extra details.

Today, we can add that a writer has officially been signed on to write the screenplay for the adaptation of the game, with that very writer being Takashi Doscher. While not a hugely recognisable name, Doscher has produced a variety of smaller scale screenplays beforehand, including a Japanese monster movie, Blue that is currently in development with AGBO and MGM.

As Deadline adds, there is still not a release window for the movie, as it is still in early development, but hopefully by securing a writer, it won't be long until we start hearing about who will be filling out the cast and portraying Jin Sakai, Yuna, Khoton Khan, and the other main characters from the game.

Ghost of Tsushima

