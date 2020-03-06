The Ghost Experience is coming to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

The Ghost Experience is the name of the update that brings the 'immersive' mode that Ubisoft has been working on for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and after a slight delay the publisher has now returned with a release date of March 24.

The Ghost Experience is a direct consequence of the generally lukewarm reaction to Breakpoint, which has so far struggled to make a strong impression on gamers and critics alike. In the detailed explanation that you'll find over on the game's official webpage, the true extent of this remix becomes clear. Players will be able to choose from either the Regular Experience (as it was at launch), the Immersive Experience (removes gear levels and tiered loot and adds new features), or they'll have the option to customise the experience as desired.

The post details how the difficulty settings will be affected, as well as how removing gear level will impact the experience. A bunch of customisation options were also revealed, and while there's no perma-death option, there are a bunch of things that can be turned on and off to suit the experience you're after, including revised health options, loot and gear settings, inventory changes, ammo loss on reload, and so on and so forth. The list of changes is extensive and we'd recommend hitting the link above if you want to dig into the details.