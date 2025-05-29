The Gentlemen's second season has begun production

HQ

It shouldn't be too long until the second season of The Gentlemen arrives on Netflix. Following the first round of episodes debuting back in March 2024, it didn't take long for the streaming giant to order an additional batch, and this follow-up collection is already in production.

Netflix has confirmed as much in a short video shared on its social media, where we get to see the cast, spanning Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, and even director Guy Ritchie on set, and then literally (in two manners) shooting.

It's unclear when we should expect the second season to arrive, but a reasonable guess would be 2026, unless production goes very smoothly and enables the show to return before the end of the year.