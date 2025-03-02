The Gentlemen's second season films this spring

HQ

After its premiere around a year ago, we had to wait a little while but Netflix did decide to pull the trigger and greenlight a second season of Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen. Since Ritchie continues to have a lot on his plate, it was unclear when this would film, but now we have a great idea as to exactly that.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Theo James, who plays lead character Eddie Horniman, has revealed that The Gentlemen will start filming its second season in the spring, meaning we could be looking at a return to Netflix in late 2025 or more likely in early 2026.

James stated specifically: "We are starting that in the spring. I'm going to Korea now to work with a really interesting director called Kim Jee-woon on an adaptation of a Korean novel [The Hole], which I'm really excited about. Then, we start season two of The Gentlemen, which is bigger and darker than season one."

He does continue a little further to note that the aim of this second season is to evolve the format. James explains: "As fun as the first season was, if you do the exact same thing again, it may not be as fun, essentially. (Laughs.) You want to be able to dive a little bit deeper in terms of character. It's still a comedy and it's still fun, but you need to layer it with more depth."

Are you excited for a second season of The Gentlemen?