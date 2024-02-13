The Gentlemen's premiere date has been announced

HQ

Netflix has been surprisingly uninformative about telling its subscribers specifically when Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen TV series will be coming to the streaming platform. In the past we've been told 2024, and then March, and now we're a couple of weeks away from that month, Netflix has finally attached an exact date too.

March 7, 2024 will be the exact date that the TV series makes its debut, expanding the universe that was first launched when the film of the same name arrived in 2020.

To mark this announcement, a bunch of character posters have arrived too, and you can see them all below.