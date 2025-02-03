The Gentlemen's Harry Goodwins wants to play Green Arrow in the DC Universe

HQ

While we already know who will be playing a handful of the characters in the new DC Universe stewarded by James Gunn and Peter Safran, there are still countless major characters that are up in the air at the current time. One such example is Green Arrow, who now that Stephen Amell has hung up his bow and arrows after playing the character for the CW for almost a decade, another individual is eyeing up the role.

The person in question is Harry Goodwins, who most recently starred in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen as Jack Glass. He has taken to Instagram to voice his interest in playing the role of Green Arrow in the DC Universe when it comes to the character being introduced, going as far as saying (in a now unavailable Story captured by DCComicsFanBoy on X): "2025 I have big motions... It's happening" and writing this over an image of the superhero.

The big thing about Goodwins being cast in the role of Green Arrow seems to revolve around the fact that he resembles the comic book appearance of Oliver Queen. Whether that will be enough to see him cast as the character when/if he arrives in the DC Universe remains unclear.