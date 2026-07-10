The Gentlemen returns to Netflix in September for its second season

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We've had to wait a couple of years, but finally it's time for The Gentlemen to return to Netflix. The Guy Ritchie series, which explores the world of posh gangsters first introduced in the movie of the same name, originally commenced in 2024 and proved to be such a big hit that Netflix quickly greenlit a return. Now this return is on the horizon, as we can look forward to new episodes in a couple of months.

The streaming platform has revealed The Gentlemen will be returning to Netflix on September 3, with many of the original stars making a return, including Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Vinnie Jones, and Ray Winstone. This season is adding a few new faces too, not least Hugh Bonneville and Maya Jama, and as for the plot, it'll once again see the Horniman family attempting to retain and hold onto their immense empire and wealth while others try to take it away from them.

With this on the horizon, you can see the trailer for the second season of The Gentlemen below, and if you're looking for more British gangster action, it's worth remembering MobLand will also return to Paramount+ in September.