The Gentlemen promises plenty of Guy Ritchie gangster action

Netflix confirmed a few weeks ago that the Guy Ritchie-created The Gentlemen TV series would be landing on the streamer in early March. Now that we're around two weeks from that premiere date, Netflix has shared the full trailer for the show, and it does seem to be offering plenty of the kind of action and British gangster and thug drama that we've come to expect from the film (and now TV) maker.

As for what The Gentlemen is about, the show revolves around Theo James' Eddie Horniman, as he is tasked with inheriting and maintaining his father's country estate, wherein he soon discovers that it's part of a cannabis empire. This is all around the same time that various unwanted and not so pleasant folk from Britain's criminal underworld show up and start attempting to nick their slice of Eddie's cannabis-funded pie.

If you've seen the movie of the same name from 2019, you'll probably have a very good idea as to the theme this show will offer, but if not, take a look at the trailer below, ahead of the first season's eight episodes making their debut on March 7.