The Geneva International Motor Show has been cancelled for a third year running

It has been revealed that the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) has been cancelled for the third straight year. The show will not be returning in 2022, with the organiser, Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile, mentioning that while the pandemic has played a massive part in this decision, the effects of the pandemic, such as the chip shortage, has also played into the postponement call.

"Many exhibitors have indicated that the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic make it impossible for them to make a firm commitment for GIMS 2022," said Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS. "On top of this is the negative impact that the current shortage of semiconductors has on car manufacturers. The chip crisis is likely to drag on well into next year, with negative financial implications for OEMs. In these uncertain times, many brands are therefore unable to make a commitment to participate in a trade fair that would have taken place in just over four months. When considering all the factors, it became clear that it was necessary to postpone the show, and to announce the news sooner than later to avoid cancelling at short notice."

The GIMS had been cancelled twice over, in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic, and this third cancellation means we won't get to see the show return until 2023 at the earliest. Prior to the cancellation, GIMS had been building a new digital platform designed to offer fans a way to experience the show without the need to travel and attend in-person.

"We have pushed very hard and tried everything to reactivate the Geneva International Motor Show in 2022", says Maurice Turrettini, President of the Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile. "Despite all our efforts, we have to face the facts and the reality: the pandemic situation is not under control and presents itself as a big threat for a large indoor event like GIMS. But we see this decision as a postponement, rather than a cancellation. I am confident that the Geneva International Motor Show will come back stronger than ever in 2023."

There's no mention as to when exactly the show will be returning in 2023, but the announcement post did mention that we can expect a "more impactful show" when it does take place.