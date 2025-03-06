English
Gears of War Remasters

The Gears of War remasters won't have any multiplayer besides co-op

Even though co-op probably is the most important aspect, it's still a decision that has angered a lot of fans.

The fact that there's a Gears of War collection on the horizon is becoming one of those secrets that is absolutely no secret. It's being talked about far and wide, and we already know tons of details like that it's set to release this year and launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Now, Windows Central editor Jez Corden adds another piece of information, revealing that while Gears of War: Collection will offer co-op, there will be no multiplayer. Considering how immensely beloved multiplayer is in the earlier Gears of War titles, the decision is a tad odd, but Corden is credible so keep your expectations in check.

Gears of War Remasters

