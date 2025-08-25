The Gears of War movie won't debut before 2027

It's three years since the film adaptation of Gears of War was originally announced, and since then it's been stuck in development hell. It did resurface not too long ago, and is now in more active development with Deadpool director David Leitch at the helm.

And it seems like full production is still not around the corner. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Leitch's wife and production partner, Kelly McCormick, has given us an update.

"We're writing right now with Jon Spaihts, and we're really excited about it. There's a lot of energy from Gears of War company The Coalition and from Netflix, because The Coalition is releasing a game in 2026. We won't hit that release date, but maybe something that feels relevant to the release of the new game. It's an opportunity for David to do a war film, which he hasn't gotten to do yet, and a bit of sci-fi in his own way with this beloved IP in his own way."

That means that the film will miss Gears of War: E-Day's launch in 2026, and will be out in 2027 at the earliest.

The big question remains who will be cast as the main heroes of the adaptation. Who are you hoping for?