The Gavin & Stacey finale episode has wrapped filming

We've known for a while that James Corden and Ruth Jones would be teaming back up and returning to the world of Gavin & Stacey with the rest of the cast for one final episode. The BBC has not been quiet about this at all, and has been routinely updating us on development of the project, which after beginning production a few weeks ago, has already wrapped its filming.

As confirmed in a post on X, we're told that production has concluded and now all effort is transitioning to the post-production phase of cutting and perfecting the project all ahead of its premiere on Christmas Day on the BBC.

The clapperboard that has been snapped to mark this announcement also does seem to give us a few insights into the episode, as the mention of 80 scenes does suggest that we could be looking at an episode that is 60-90 minutes in length, assuming that a scene lasts on average at least a minute and that the majority are used. Also, it is now confirmed that original director Christine Gernon is back in the director's chair for this special and conclusive outing.

Are you excited for the Gavin & Stacey finale?