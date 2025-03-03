The Gauls return for animated action in April as part of Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

HQ

Next month is set to be a busy one for animation fans on Netflix once again, as not only will Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry series make its arrival, but so will the next Asterix & Obelix animated show. This series is known as Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, and it's a show that is being directed by Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleoptra's Alain Chabat and also Fabrice Joubert.

While we recently covered the premiere date for the series, now Netflix has debuted a brand new trailer for it, which showcases a snippet of the action that will be offered in this delightful, humorous, and charming adventure.

You can see the latest trailer for Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight below, as well as some new images, and also its official synopsis.

"Rome is desperate to conquer the last independent village in Gaul and the home of Asterix and Obelix. The secret to the Gauls' battle superiority is a magic potion, but when the potion master loses his memory, the villagers are left to their own devices against the might of Rome."