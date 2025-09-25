The Garritys return to a ruined world in Greenland 2: Migration

The new trailer for Greenland 2: Migration has been released, inviting us on exciting (?) new adventures with Butler & Co—John, Allison, and their son Nathan—as they try to survive in the aftermath of the disaster that destroyed the Earth in the first film a few years ago.

Greenland 2: Migration picks up about five years after the family fled to the underground bunker, where increasingly difficult living conditions force them back to the surface in hopes of finding a safe place to settle with other survivors. An unsurprisingly difficult task that looks set to take the family and a handful of others on a perilous journey.

The cast once again features Butler alongside Morena Baccarin as Allison and Roman Griffin Davis as Nathan. Greenland 2: Migration will premiere in theaters early next year, on January 9 to be precise, and according to the director himself, we can expect plenty of drama and spectacular destruction.