The Gargoyles live-action reboot is no longer happening at Disney

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Gargoyles, the hit 90s animation from Disney, was supposed to be coming back in a big way relatively soon. Atomic Monster had the license to develop a live-action series for Disney+, but it seems that nothing is happening there.

According to writer/executive producer Greg Weisman, who's worked closely with the Gargoyles IP for many years, nothing ever happened with the live-action series, and it's effectively dead. Speaking to ComicsOnline, Weisman confirmed nothing really got off the ground with the live-action Gargoyles adaptation.

"Well, I know the live-action side of it is, uh, the Atomic Monster had the license to develop a live-action Gargoyles for Disney+, and that's dead. I have no idea about animation, but there are no current plans for live-action," he said.

Gargoyles will continue in comic form, as Weisman says he never struggles coming up with ideas for the characters. But, on a larger TV scale, it seems we may never see stone monsters coming to life again. At least, the live-action version is definitely off the books.