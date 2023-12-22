Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Garfield Movie

The Garfield Movie will get its own video game

Alongside other upcoming movies including those from Sam Raimi and James Wan.

It seems like the days of constant movie tie-in games are long behind us, but that could be about to change thanks to a new fund Stars-Hana. The fund combines a few Chinese and American companies in the hopes of investing in TV, comics, games, and more.

The companies have ambitions to create video games based on the following movies:


  • The Garfield Movie, starring Chris Pratt

  • Every House is Haunted, from Sam Raimi and Roy Lee

  • The Burden, from James Wan and Sam Raimi

  • Hunting Season from James Wan and Don Murphy

  • James Wan's The Call of Cthulhu, Mass Extinction and GMO

  • The Goxfather with Jon M. Chu

  • Memory Lost in Space, based on the novels by Tong Hua

As per Deadline, Stars Collective, one of the companies involved in Stars-Hana, is listed as a producer for all of these movies, apart from The Garfield Movie, but in this case the company still has an exclusive merchandising license.

Which of these movies do you think would make the best game?

