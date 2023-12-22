The Garfield Movie will get its own video game

HQ

It seems like the days of constant movie tie-in games are long behind us, but that could be about to change thanks to a new fund Stars-Hana. The fund combines a few Chinese and American companies in the hopes of investing in TV, comics, games, and more.

The companies have ambitions to create video games based on the following movies:



The Garfield Movie, starring Chris Pratt



Every House is Haunted, from Sam Raimi and Roy Lee



The Burden, from James Wan and Sam Raimi



Hunting Season from James Wan and Don Murphy



James Wan's The Call of Cthulhu, Mass Extinction and GMO



The Goxfather with Jon M. Chu



Memory Lost in Space, based on the novels by Tong Hua



As per Deadline, Stars Collective, one of the companies involved in Stars-Hana, is listed as a producer for all of these movies, apart from The Garfield Movie, but in this case the company still has an exclusive merchandising license.

Which of these movies do you think would make the best game?