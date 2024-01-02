The Garfield Movie rings in the New Year with fresh poster

HQ

2024 already has quite a few major films lined up, including the behemoth of them all... The Garfield Movie. Starring Chris Pratt as the Monday-hating, lasagna-loving feline, and also featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult and Hannah Waddingham, the animated film is looking to make its debut in cinemas in the summer, and with that being the case, a new poster for the film has been shared, one that also sees Garfield and Odie ringing in the New Year.

This new poster comes a couple of months after the first trailer for the film made its debut, a trailer that you can see in full below. The Garfield Movie will premiere on May 24, 2024.