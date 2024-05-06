The Garfield Movie is off to a roaring start at the box office

HQ

The Garfield Movie hit theatres in select regions this weekend and it made for a pretty impressive debut. The animated film pulled in $22 million from only 18 territories. According to Variety, this is only 35% of its eventual reach and doesn't include key regions such as the US.

It will be a few weeks yet until the film has a full global release, as it's not debuting in the US and Canada until Memorial Day weekend on 24th. When it does eventually hit the US, it's predicted that it will generate $35 million in its opening weekend. So far the film's biggest territories are Spain ($3.2 million), Brazil ($2.2 million), Italy ($1.6 million), and Peru ($1.3 million).