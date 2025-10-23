The Gang introduces spin-off indie studio focused on "user-generated and community-powered gaming"

HQ

You might be somewhat familiar with the name of The Gang, as the developer recently delivered the horror project Out of Sight. This was an interesting moment for the team, as previously the developer was best known for its efforts in making experiences for Roblox. But clearly this venture into the more mainstream gaming landscape has been successful, as now The Gang has announced a spin-off studio that will look to grow and expand its IP.

Splitting off from The Gang is The Gang Studio, with this being a team dedicated to "expand its portfolio of owned IP, push creative boundaries, and continue to grow in the fast-moving world of user-generated and community-powered gaming."

This new structuring also means that The Gang can now "run faster both with brand partnerships and in developing original games," as co-founder and chairman of the board, Marcus Holmström explains. It will also allow the wider company to separate its original IP development into a standalone studio that will look to create "the next wave of breakout titles."

To see this move become successful and a reality, Behold Ventures has backed The Gang Studio and will help it achieve its aims.