The gang face new flora threats in Stranger Things: Tales from '85

HQ

Stranger Things is officially complete but there are additional adventures to be had in this popular and beloved world. One such example of this is the incoming animated series Stranger Things: Tales from '85, a show that chronicles a former adventure starring younger versions of Eleven, Mike, Hopper, Steve, Dustin, Max, and most all of the rest of the gang.

In a nutshell, another monstrosity has escaped the Upside Down, and it has begun affecting flora around the Hawkins area. This leads the gang to have to step up and save the day once more, all while also finding time to play a new Dungeons and Dragons campaign during an atmospheric snowstorm.

You can see more from this series and what it will offer fans below in the official trailer, which also presents a taste of the animated art style being used, with the premiere date planned for April 23 on Netflix.