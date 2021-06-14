The Gang Beasts-like Party Animals is coming to Xbox Game Pass next year

If you've previously missed Party Animals, a game that's almost like Gang Beasts, next year you'll get the chance to play it on Xbox Game Pass. That was revealed during Microsoft E3 show late Sunday. The game has already been launched twice on Steam as a demo and during 2022 the game will also be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

It is a chaotic multiplayer game with lots of different animals, including a corgi called Nemo that is based on the developer's own dog. Your goal is to throw the opponents off the stage with the help of a lot of crazy weapons. Here's how it is officially described:

"Party Animals is a physics-based multiplayer game where you'll face off against your friends as one of several fuzzy fighters as you brawl across multiple modes and maps using a variety of hilarious, over the top weapons. Grab a plunger or a lollipop and get ready to party like an animal!"