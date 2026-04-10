The gaming world's most legendary witches

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10. Ashley (WarioWare)

This is perhaps the closest we'll get to a traditional witch, and the WarioWare series depicts her as embodying everything we associate with the phenomenon, with a touch of Sabrina the Teenage Witch thrown in. Unfortunately, we don't really get to know her very well, but thanks to phenomenal witch-themed mini-games, a delightful design and plenty of attitude, she makes it into tenth place on the list.

9. Vivian (Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door)

Whilst the aforementioned character is a tough-as-nails woman who believes in herself, Vivian is a different kettle of fish. She's as sweet as sugar and quite friendly, and we fondly remember the story where she eventually turned against her Shadow Sirens sisters. This witch masters both fire and shadow magic and possesses an endearing charm that made her something of a fan favourite, and many of us hope she'll soon return to Mario's wonderful world.

8. The White Witch (Ni no Kuni)

Once a young queen with good intentions, but sadly her mind was corrupted. This transformed her into a powerful witch worthy of this Ghibli-inspired adventure, in which she now seeks to destroy the world and replace it with something better. With a design that is both ethereal and menacing, she became a truly memorable and tragic antagonist who left a lasting impression long after the credits had finished rolling.

7. Morrigan (Dragon Age)

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A thoroughly dark and mysterious shapeshifter with plenty of attitude naturally belongs on this list. She grew up in the Korcari Wilds, where her rather cynical worldview was cemented, and Claudia Black's superb voice acting gave her a wealth of personality, making her a character to be reckoned with even beyond the game series. I would go so far as to say that Morrigan is not just a witch, but something of an icon when it comes to complex female characters, who, thankfully, are more common in games today.

6. Baba Yaga (Rise of the Tomb Raider)

Many people probably missed it, but Baba Yaga appeared in a piece of DLC for Rise of the Tomb Raider. A classic witch from Slavic folklore, who flies in a cauldron and lives in a house built on bird's legs. It added a slightly terrifying and supernatural theme to Lara's adventures, but the concept of a living legend fits like a glove, of course. Baba Yaga thus gave Tomb Raider a supernatural twist that felt fresh - and memorable.

5. Lulu (Final Fantasy X)

Another real fan favourite and perhaps the game's most popular character. We're talking about a tough, sarcastic woman with a hidden heart of gold - dressed in an iconic gothic dress with loads of belts and who fights with magical dolls. What's not to love? Lulu's personality also undergoes a journey along the way, and in a somewhat childish adventure, she got to be the more mature figure who combined strength, style and emotional depth. Alongside Cloud Strife, she ought to be the series' most iconic character.

4. Ranni the Witch (Elden Ring)

Lunar Princess Ranni (a beloved child has many names) quickly became a fan favourite when Elden Ring was released two years ago. We're talking about an exceptionally cold creature with an almost majestic appearance, who oversees one of the game's most talked-about questlines and also boasts a rock-solid backstory. Ranni isn't just a really cool character; she also stands out thanks to her four arms (twice as good as two, I reckon), and feels almost revolutionary with her own agenda that made us question the whole of the Lands Between.

3. Gruntilda (Banjo-Kazooie)

Here we have perhaps the most iconic witch in the entire history of gaming. We're talking green skin, a pointed hat, a broomstick and a wicked personality that makes her both funny and menacing. In Banjo-Kazooie, she forced us through a series of creative and humorous levels in an attempt to stop her. And for that, we're simply grateful. Her delightful scoldings and grotesque design make her a nostalgia bomb of the very best kind, and that's enough to secure her a bronze medal.

2. Yennefer of Vengerberg (The Witcher games)

Yennefer has been lucky. She was portrayed very well in the games and was one of the few truly successful characters even in Netflix's much-maligned TV series. With her raven-black hair and steely attitude, she is something of an embodiment of 'self-reliance', and she also has a wealth of fascinating backstory to delve into. CD Projekt Red has done an absolutely brilliant job of bringing her to life digitally, and Yennefer is tough, intelligent, vulnerable and incredibly stylish - in short, a witch who makes no apologies for who she is. And we're grateful for that; otherwise, she wouldn't have ended up this high on the list.

1. Bayonetta (Bayonetta)

Those of you in the know, know. Obviously, number one had to be the naked (yep, more on that in a moment) witch Bayonetta. She burst onto the scene like a whirlwind right from the first game and has continued to shine ever since. Her skin-tight outfit is actually her own hair, and with cat-like grace she has danced her way through hordes of enemies in countless over-the-top action sequences. Bayonetta isn't just a senselessly brutal witch; she's also funny, confident, feminine and iconic. In short, the crowning glory among all gaming witches.