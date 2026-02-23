The gaming world pays tribute to Phil Spencer after his shocking departure

HQ

Last Friday, we reported that Phil Spencer was stepping down as Microsoft's gaming boss, with very little notice. Spencer himself said that he had already started planning his departure and retirement last year, and that now it was simply time.

But... since this is the internet, speculation is already rife about other possible reasons behind the decision. Be that as it may, practically half the gaming industry has taken the opportunity to thank him for his long service, not only to Xbox, but to the gaming industry as a whole.

This includes his much-loved predecessor Peter Moore (who launched the Xbox 360), who writes that Spencer's long career is incredible and adds that he "was, and is, a gamer at heart." We also find praise from Nintendo bosses such as Reggie Fils-Aime and Doug Bowser, The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley, who states that "this industry is better thanks to his involvement," and Square Enix veteran Naoki Hamaguchi, who says he "was truly looking forward to accomplishing many more things side by side" and gives Spencer credit for bringing Final Fantasy to Xbox. Even Elon Musk got involved.

How do you view Spencer's nearly 40-year career at Microsoft, and particularly as Xbox boss?