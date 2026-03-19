The gaming world deserves better than Nvidia's generic AI makeover

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Nvidia had probably envisaged a triumphant moment when, on Monday evening, they proudly announced DLSS 5, complete with a press release explaining just how significant this is. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said, among other things, that "twenty-five years after Nvidia invented the programmable shader, we are revolutionising computer graphics once again".

Big words, and he even went so far as to call this the "GPT moment for graphics", where GPT has undeniably been a game-changer for the whole world in all sorts of ways. There is no doubt that there is a great deal of promise in AI, but when asked to create things, the results have often been very unimaginative, lifeless, and generic, something that has resulted in the now fairly widely accepted term "AI slop".

So what exactly is this DLSS 5? According to Nvidia themselves, it "combines hand-crafted rendering with generative AI to achieve a dramatic breakthrough in visual realism", with faces in particular appearing to be a major draw, something clearly evident in the released video where faces are the main focus. I started watching with curiosity, ready to be blown away after all the hype, and saw Grace Ashcroft from Resident Evil Requiem, first without DLSS 5 and then with it...

Nvidia has developed a technology that transforms all game characters into AI avatars (image from Starfield with DLSS 5 enabled).

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The video quickly switched to Leon, at which point my brain kicked in. Hang on a minute... I paused the video briefly and rewound it. Grace has suddenly been given pouty lips, pronounced model-like cheekbones, plenty of foundation, almond-shaped eyes, and a more refined nose, among other things. The somewhat innocent Grace, intended to be a timid character we can identify with, is suddenly a femme fatale with model aspirations, not far removed from how nerdy PC mods usually look where women are to be "improved".

Surprised, I started the video again and watched it to the end. I scratched my head and watched it once more. So, Nvidia has developed a technology that replaces what the game developers had in mind, and what an art designer and a character designer created, with something that feels like AI slop - a bit like real-time Snapchat filters in our games - and just as it usually looks when you ask AI to design something: generic, being the word to describe it.

In the blink of an eye, Grace transforms from the ordinary girl we're meant to identify with into a babe who definitely has 'model' in her Instagram bio, clinically devoid of personality.

I had a quick look through the comments section on YouTube, curious to see if people are actually buying into this. But... they aren't. Virtually not a single comment is happy with Nvidia's AI filter, and the criticism is at times really fierce. A quick look at Resetera, followed by social media (specifically Bluesky, Instagram, Threads, and X), and it's clear that you can barely even find anyone who likes the approach. Meanwhile, Nvidia has taken note of the massive criticism and rushed to post a comment on the matter in an official FAQ about DLSS 5. And here we are now. Whether this will prompt Nvidia to make any changes remains to be seen, as does how keen game developers are to support this after all the backlash.

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For my part, I'm disappointed and a little surprised. The fact that even pre-rendered graphics from our games are to be replaced by AI technology that makes everything bland and impersonal is just too tragic. I don't think the same approach would have been possible in any other art form.

Social media is currently awash with memes highlighting how absurd it is to replace the art of game developers with AI-generated interpretations (image credit: Nintengamersng).

Imagine if Spotify were to sell headphones that took the music you love in real-time and reworked it with what Spotify considers improvements. Like removing any imperfections, smoothing out raspy rock vocals to something more melodious, making guitar solos more sophisticated, and so on. The fact that iconic voices would no longer sound like themselves and that beloved bands would have a more polished AI sound wouldn't really matter. Music listeners around the world would probably have gone mad, and that is completely unthinkable.

Apply the same idea to the art world. Imagine if you'd gone to the Louvre and been given a pair of AI glasses that let you see enhanced works. Everything would have been brightened up, colours tweaked, the Mona Lisa "babe-ified", contrasts adjusted, and we'd have gone from room-to-room looking at AI-enhanced art. We could carry on like this with art form after art form, so why not books? Read on a tablet with e-ink that changes the content so that an AI instead controls what you get to see, or watch films or TV series where things are spruced up in real-time. If you think Sarah Chalke looks older in the new Scrubs, a bit of DLSS 5 won't hurt, and if Liam Neeson feels a bit worn out in the Naked Gun reboot, it's the same story there.

Just imagine walking around the Louvre and looking at art interpreted by AI. That's basically what Nvidia thinks we should settle for in the world of gaming. Generic and dull.

Unfortunately, however, the gaming world does not have anywhere near the same respect for our own art form as other media does, which both leads to and has led to a massive erosion of what I believe die-hard gamers often want. There is a significantly greater demand for lavish single-player adventures and co-op, and a significantly lower demand for shops masquerading as games than publishers are willing to admit.

So, now another step is being taken to make games more automated and generic, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't delighted by the protests in comment sections around the world because even though companies see video games as a cash cow and an art form that absolutely doesn't need any love, the fans see right through that.