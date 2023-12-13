The gaming industry is saying goodbye to E3

HQ

Yesterday we shared the really sad news that E3 is gone. Like forever. This was announced by the organizers themselves and that's the end of the line for the expo that has brought us som much happiness throughout the years.

And not just us, by the way. Several people and studios from all over the industry took the opportunity to share their best memories from E3 on X, and explain what this even has meant for them. There are way to many to share, but here are a selection of them.

What is your best memory from E3?