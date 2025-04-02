The gaming industry had lots of fun on April Fools' Day

HQ

Yesterday was that day when we really have to remember not to believe everything we read, namely April Fools' Day. It's usually celebrated in the gaming world (including here at Gamereactor) in a variety of ways with news that will hopefully make you smile and maybe even surprise you for a few brief seconds.

2025 was no exception and there was a lot of bizarre stuff such as the news that we can look forward to a dating simulator based on PUBG: Battlegrounds, a long-awaited remaster of Brütal Legend, a headset that translates incomprehensible gaming lingo into something understandable and a lovely story about Tails now moving to Europe because he doesn't want to do miles instead of kilometers anymore.

Check out some of our favorites below and feel free to share what you found and liked in the comments section.























