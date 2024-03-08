The Gaming Gossip gang talk the efficient production of JRPGs in the latest episode

HQ

You may have noticed as of late that we have launched a slate of new video shows, known as Gaming Gossip and Film Frenzy. Well, if you haven't had a chance to watch any of them yet, make sure to find some time to go back and do so, because we're cranking these out on a weekly basis and with that in mind, we have a new episode of Gaming Gossip ripe and ready to check out.

In this show we discuss how Japanese developers manage to deliver such large games at such fast rates. We discuss the massive scales of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, amid some other recent and mega projects, and talk about what goes on to allow developers in the West to be so productive.

To see our thoughts on exactly this, be sure to catch the latest episode of Gaming Gossip below, where Ben, Alex, and David all come together once again to banter and share their opinions.