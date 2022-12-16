Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The "gaming browser" Opera GX reaches 20 million user

The internet browser was released back in 2019.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The developers of the web browser Opera surprised many when they back in 2019 released a dedicated gaming browser called Opera GX.

The idea was to create a browser that didn't use unnecessary resources and also had a gamer-like aesthetics, among other things. Apparently the plan has been a success, since Opera has just published a press release, where they celebrate reaching 20 million users.

"Our focus on gaming - and specifically the Opera GX browser - is a key component in the continued strong growth and profitability of Opera. Our decision to pair our existing 320-plus million user base with products tailored to benefit specific segments has allowed us to successfully scale in high-ARPU markets and among attractive user groups," tells Opera CEO Lin Song.

You can read more about the Opera GX browser on it's official website.

The "gaming browser" Opera GX reaches 20 million user


Loading next content