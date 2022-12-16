The "gaming browser" Opera GX reaches 20 million user

HQ

The developers of the web browser Opera surprised many when they back in 2019 released a dedicated gaming browser called Opera GX.

The idea was to create a browser that didn't use unnecessary resources and also had a gamer-like aesthetics, among other things. Apparently the plan has been a success, since Opera has just published a press release, where they celebrate reaching 20 million users.

"Our focus on gaming - and specifically the Opera GX browser - is a key component in the continued strong growth and profitability of Opera. Our decision to pair our existing 320-plus million user base with products tailored to benefit specific segments has allowed us to successfully scale in high-ARPU markets and among attractive user groups," tells Opera CEO Lin Song.

You can read more about the Opera GX browser on it's official website.