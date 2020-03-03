LIVE

Bloodroots
The gaming bed is here, and it's Japanese

If all you want is to stay in bed and play games, then this company has everything you need.

Japanese retailer Bauhutte sells an amazing number of accessories with "gamer" suffix or prefixes. And combining a number of items from their website it is possible to make a complete gaming bed, and there is even room for even more tables with wheels for the gamer that does not want to get out of their comfy spot.

Having tablet holders, a headboard, a phone holder, a dual monitor desktop and so on and so forth isn't cheap, in fact it comes to more than $1000, but then you can relax to a point where you are near death and welcome the impending end of the world.

