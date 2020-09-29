English
Follow us
news
Maid of Sker

The Games with Gold titles for October have been confirmed

Maid of Sker is one of four games being gifted to subscribers next month.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As is tradition, Microsoft has just confirmed the next batch of titles that are coming to Games with Gold, the monthly collection of games that Gold subscribers are gifted in exchange for paying a monthly sub to play online.

It's a fairly modest selection this month, although that's perhaps to be expected considering the ongoing focus on Game Pass. Here are the titles and when you can claim them for free:

Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut: Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One
Maid of Sker: Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy: Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360
Costume Quest: Available October 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Maid of Sker

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy