The Games with Gold titles for October have been confirmed

As is tradition, Microsoft has just confirmed the next batch of titles that are coming to Games with Gold, the monthly collection of games that Gold subscribers are gifted in exchange for paying a monthly sub to play online.

It's a fairly modest selection this month, although that's perhaps to be expected considering the ongoing focus on Game Pass. Here are the titles and when you can claim them for free:

Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut: Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Maid of Sker: Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy: Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Costume Quest: Available October 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360