The gameplay of The Spirit of the Samurai looks like something out of a stop-motion movie and feels like the first Mortal Kombat

I recognise that we've come a long way in cinema since the stop-motion effects of the 1930s, but there's nothing wrong with appreciating that those pioneering filming and movement techniques are still being applied today, in film, television and, in some cases, video games. Spirit of the Samurai is one of them.

Watching its first gameplay trailer, one might think we're back to the days of the first Mortal Kombat, but look at the subtleties: The lines are much cleaner and more modern here, and of course we're looking at a side-scrolling action adventure in which we slice through Japanese folklore with a katana, transformed into an undead samurai and accompanied by a cat.

The Spirit of the Samurai is coming in autumn 2024, and we're really interested to try it out - what do you think?