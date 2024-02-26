The Game of Thrones creators actually wanted to end the series with a trilogy of films

HQ

The eighth and final season of HBO's smash hit Game of Thrones was not quite what everyone had hoped for, and discussions about its shortcomings are still a relatively hot topic today. Some loved the final episodes, others hated them.

But originally, there wasn't even supposed to be a final season, instead the two series creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss wanted to tie the story together with a trilogy of films in the cinema. Something they also recently confirmed in an interview with

The Wall Street Journal.

Back in their Game of Thrones days, the pair actually pitched HBO execs on doing three theatrical movies to end the series instead of the final 13 episodes spread across two seasons.

The duo also said that HBO's owner AT&T had an early request for Game of Thrones to be shot vertically instead of horizontally to make it fit better on mobiles.

Would you rather see a trilogy of films instead of the final eighth season?