The Game Kitchen teases an announcement and fans think it's Blasphemous 3

HQ

It's been almost a year since Spanish studio The Game Kitchen released the long-awaited sequel to their metroidvania Blasphemous in Blasphemous II. Strengthening the first instalment's weakest points and expanding its universe, gameplay systems and weapons, this sequel was exactly what everyone was asking for. And now we may have more on it.

The creative director and writer of the Blasphemous series, Enrique Cabeza, has posted an image with the hilt of the Penitent's sword in Blasphemous and the message "Announcement imminent". Nothing else has been revealed at this stage, but it is likely to be an expansion for Blasphemous 2. However, there are other voices that are leaning more towards the less likely but exciting third instalment in the series.

While we'd all love to have a Blasphemous III (or Blasph3mous, if you will) so soon, it would be strange for them to have gone ahead with a new instalment when the second one is still going strong, just in the week when they finally released the Collector's Edition.

What do you think is next for Blasphemous?